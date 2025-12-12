Cairo Montenotte Celle Ligure Genova Genova e provincia Imperia e provincia Sport

Calcio, da stasera tornano i campionati

Posted on Author Redazione Comment(0)

SERIE A, IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 15°GIORNATA

Venerdì 12 dicembre

  • ore 20.45: Lecce-Pisa

Sabato 13 dicembre

  • ore 15.00: Torino-Cremonese 
  • ore 18.00: Parma-Lazio
  • ore 20.45: Atalanta-Cagliari 

Domenica 14 dicembre

  • ore 12.30: Milan-Sassuolo
  • ore 15.00: Udinese-Napoli
  • ore 15.00: Fiorentina-Verona 
  • ore 18.00: Genoa-Inter 
  • ore 20.45: Bologna-Juventus 

Lunedì 15 dicembre

  • ore 20.45: Roma-Como

SERIE B, IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 16° GIORNATA

Venerdì 12 dicembre
Palermo-Sampdoria – ore 20.30

Juve Stabia-Empoli – ore 15
Reggiana-Padova – ore 15
Spezia-Modena – ore 15
Sudtirol-Bari – ore 15
Venezia-Monza – ore 15
Catanzaro-Avellino – ore 17.15
Cesena-Mantova – ore 19.30

Domenica 14 dicembre
Carrarese-Virtus Entella – ore 15
Pescara-Frosinone – ore 17.15

 

SERIE D GIRONE A, LE PARTITE DELLA 16° GIORNATA ORE 14.30

Club Milano-Sanremese

Gozzano-Biellese

Imperia-Derthona

Lavagnese-Chisola

Ligorna-Asti

Saluzzo-Varese

Sestri Levante-Celle V.

Valenzana-Cairese

Vado-NovaRomentino

 

Informazioni sull'autore del post

Redazione

See author's posts

Redazione

Articoli correlati
Cronaca Genova

Morte Vincenzo Spera, il magistrato dispone l’autopsia sul corpo e la perizia sulla moto

Posted on Author Redazione

Il magistrato ha disposto l’autopsia sul corpo di Vincenzo Spera, ll presidente di Assomusica che ha perso la vita in seguito ad un investimento che si è verificato lunedì sera ad opera di una vespa guidata da un ragazzo di 18 anni. Inoltre è stata disposta una perizia sulla moto su cui viaggiava il ragazzo […]
Attualità Cairo Montenotte

A Cairo Montenotte festeggiata la Marina Militare

Posted on Author Redazione

Cairo Montenotte. A Cairo Montenotte si sono svolte le celebrazioni della Festa della Marina. Ricorreva infatti il 99esimo anniversario dell’azione di Premuda, 10 giugno 1918, dove il CC Luigi Rizzo di Milazzo ed il GM Giuseppe Aonzo di Savona al comando dei MAS 15 e 21 con un audace e fortunato attacco alla flotta nemica, […]
Attualità Genova e provincia In Primo Piano

Presidente Regione Liguria: “Trasformazione del sistema in Asl 4, in arrivo 30 milioni di euro per garantire risposte più efficaci, efficienti e appropriate ai bisogni di salute”

Posted on Author Redazione

“Sono mesi di programmazione importante e saranno anni di investimenti altrettanto importante sulla sanità, basti pensare che nella sola Asl4, grazie al Pnrr ma non solo, arriveranno risorse per oltre 30 milioni di euro destinate all’acquisto di nuovi macchinari, all’ammodernamento delle strutture, agli interventi di adeguamento antisismico, alla digitalizzazione del Dea di Lavagna a cui […]

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *