Calcio, da stasera tornano i campionati

SERIE A, IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 15°GIORNATA
Venerdì 12 dicembre
- ore 20.45: Lecce-Pisa
Sabato 13 dicembre
- ore 15.00: Torino-Cremonese
- ore 18.00: Parma-Lazio
- ore 20.45: Atalanta-Cagliari
Domenica 14 dicembre
- ore 12.30: Milan-Sassuolo
- ore 15.00: Udinese-Napoli
- ore 15.00: Fiorentina-Verona
- ore 18.00: Genoa-Inter
- ore 20.45: Bologna-Juventus
Lunedì 15 dicembre
- ore 20.45: Roma-Como
SERIE B, IL PROGRAMMA DELLA 16° GIORNATA
Venerdì 12 dicembre
Palermo-Sampdoria – ore 20.30
Juve Stabia-Empoli – ore 15
Reggiana-Padova – ore 15
Spezia-Modena – ore 15
Sudtirol-Bari – ore 15
Venezia-Monza – ore 15
Catanzaro-Avellino – ore 17.15
Cesena-Mantova – ore 19.30
Domenica 14 dicembre
Carrarese-Virtus Entella – ore 15
Pescara-Frosinone – ore 17.15
SERIE D GIRONE A, LE PARTITE DELLA 16° GIORNATA ORE 14.30
Club Milano-Sanremese
Gozzano-Biellese
Imperia-Derthona
Lavagnese-Chisola
Ligorna-Asti
Saluzzo-Varese
Sestri Levante-Celle V.
Valenzana-Cairese
Vado-NovaRomentino